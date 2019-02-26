Home Cities Hyderabad

GHIAL rejects claims over flyers’ dissatisfaction with RGIA

The official response by GHIAL differed from findings reported by the survey but it held that the rush in airport is due to an ongoing expansion operation took up in the airport.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a news report published in these columns, it was reported that passengers were dissatisfied with services of Rajiv Gandhi international airport (RGIA), as per a study conducted by a researcher from Osmania University.The study, titled ‘Flyers’ gratification towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)’, was published in the latest issue of Indian Journal of Marketing. One of the complaints by the flyers, as reported in the survey, was regarding long queues in the airport. 

In a detailed e-mail response, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) spokesperson maintained that the long queue near check-in counters was well within the “global airport service level standards prescribed by international airport transport association (IATA).”

The official response by GHIAL differed from findings reported by the survey but it held that the rush in airport is due to an ongoing expansion operation took up in the airport. “Airport expansion work is in progress to double the existing capacity to meet the growing passenger demand. In the meantime, a pop-up terminal, called interim international departures terminal, was commissioned in October 2018,” said the official response. 

Innovative technologies like new terminal entry, by initiating facial recognition, was recently launched at the airport, said the official response. More than 60 common use self-service machines (CUSS) were also launched at the airport to aid passengers with self-check-ins. 

It has also said that automatic tray retrieval system (ATRS) was introduced for faster baggage screening. The study also found out that wi-fi broadband was slow during the period of study -- March - May 2018. Regarding this, the official response said, “It was due to a lower broadband speed of 2 MBPS per user that caused hassles in quick connection. Now this speed has been increased to 10 MBPS per user with two-hours of Wi-Fi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp