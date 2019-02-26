GHIAL rejects claims over flyers’ dissatisfaction with RGIA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a news report published in these columns, it was reported that passengers were dissatisfied with services of Rajiv Gandhi international airport (RGIA), as per a study conducted by a researcher from Osmania University.The study, titled ‘Flyers’ gratification towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)’, was published in the latest issue of Indian Journal of Marketing. One of the complaints by the flyers, as reported in the survey, was regarding long queues in the airport.

In a detailed e-mail response, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) spokesperson maintained that the long queue near check-in counters was well within the “global airport service level standards prescribed by international airport transport association (IATA).”

The official response by GHIAL differed from findings reported by the survey but it held that the rush in airport is due to an ongoing expansion operation took up in the airport. “Airport expansion work is in progress to double the existing capacity to meet the growing passenger demand. In the meantime, a pop-up terminal, called interim international departures terminal, was commissioned in October 2018,” said the official response.

Innovative technologies like new terminal entry, by initiating facial recognition, was recently launched at the airport, said the official response. More than 60 common use self-service machines (CUSS) were also launched at the airport to aid passengers with self-check-ins.

It has also said that automatic tray retrieval system (ATRS) was introduced for faster baggage screening. The study also found out that wi-fi broadband was slow during the period of study -- March - May 2018. Regarding this, the official response said, “It was due to a lower broadband speed of 2 MBPS per user that caused hassles in quick connection. Now this speed has been increased to 10 MBPS per user with two-hours of Wi-Fi.”