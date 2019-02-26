Recycle, reuse, repurpose message via Ikebana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Thirty young children from the twin cities presented a vibrant Ikebana exhibition based on the theme – Recycle, Reuse & Repurpose – under the guidance of Ohryu Rekha Reddy, First Master, Ohara, Ikebana at Saptaparni on Sunday. This was preceded by a one week workshop for them. Ikebana is a traditional art form of Japan which involves the creative arrangement of flowers, branches and leaves in various combinations. Consul-General of Japan, Chennai Kojiro Uchiyama was the chief guest on the occasion. Mus Karen Uchiyama and Hari Chandana IAS also graced the occasion. Certificates of participation were presented to the children.

From a very young age, Rekha Reddy imbibed Ikebana by watching her mother Shamala at it. Grandmaster Horyu Meena Anantnarayn honed her skills in the art. Ikebana was a hobby that has become her passion and she has been teaching the art for over two decades.

Speaking about exhibition, Rekha Reddy said, “Today’s show is about the aesthetic combinations of flowers and foliage. It brings about peace and joy through the art and even more so as they have been put together by children. The objective of this initiative is to make them understand the beauty of nature and Ikebana. At the same time the theme of recycling is given to them to make them environment friendly and take steps towards keep mother earth greener.”

Ikebana arrangements conform to certain guidelines and closely resemble nature. They are graceful and rhythmic with beautiful lines. The art came into origin with the introduction of Buddhism to Japan more than 600 years ago. It evolved from mere offerings of flowers to Buddha in temples at the altar, to many styles and schools. Each school has its own specific theories and principles. Practicing Ikebana helps one to create a bond with natural surroundings, become patient, quiet and tolerant and inspires to appreciate all other art forms.