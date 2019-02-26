Sanjana Vij to go for beauty pageant finale in Mumbai 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Five young, talented girls from the five south states will be going in for the Grand Finale to grab the fbbColorsFemina Miss India 2019 title. The finalists are Nikita Tanwani from Andhra Pradesh, a student of BITS Pilani, Rajasthan; AashnaBisht from Karnataka, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Rubeiya S K from Tamil Nadu, student of Adhiyaman engineering college, Hosur; Jane Thomson from Kerala from Swinburne college, Australia and Sanjana Vij from Telangana, from Amity University,UP.

Supported by Sephora and Rajnigandha Pearls, the south finale was wrapped up on Sunday in Bengaluru. The winners of the five states of the South Zone (Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana) who will get a direct entry to the finale to be held on June 15 at NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

The girls had to go through rigorous rounds which included fbb’s Collection ‘Bohemian Chic- fbb presented “Bohemian Chic” which is a sizzling collection of western wear that featured modern styling and exquisite designs on a whole new look of bohemian range in terms of styling, textures, prints, embroideries with vibrant color being the highlight of the collection.

The collection was teamed with exquisite Cerizhand bags. Round 2 was PayalSinghal Floral Bridal collection – A celebration of nature as an inspiration in terms of birds, trees, lush forests along with earth elements. The evening was hosted by television anchor, radio host and film critic Siddharth Kannan with the super gorgeous actress Gaelyn Mendonca, an Indian film actress, model and MTV India VJ.

Singer-Composer Raghu Dixit kept the audience engaged with his music while MJ 5 dance troupe took the audience on a trip down memory lane of Michael Jackson with their performance.Apart from the fame & glory the winners stand to chance to win prize in cash & kind to a crore and above.