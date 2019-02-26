Home Cities Hyderabad

‘TS govt will create 100-bn dollar pharma industry’

This was announced at the inaugural of the 16th edition of BioAsia conference on Monday by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary - Industries, Commerce and IT.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Narasimhan presents award to Don Cleveland, Ludwig Cancer Research at the BioAsia conclave | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A New ‘Telangana Life Science Grid’ will be created by the State government to network the various stakeholders in the field of life sciences ranging from researchers in universities to industrialists from the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sector. The grid will help in raising capital, ease in procuring government approvals and expanding businesses.  

This was announced at the inaugural of the 16th edition of BioAsia conference on Monday by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary - Industries, Commerce and IT. He said that the government was committed to creating a 100 billion dollar pharmaceutical industry in Telangana in the  next decade. 

“We will realise the commitment of making Telangana the leader in research and innovation in pharma industry with initiatives like Pharma City, Medical Device Park, B-Hub and Digi Medicine Hub  which will enable us to become the world’s largest pharma cluster” said Ranjan, while speaking at the event. 
This year’s BioAsia has South Korea as its international partner nation. It will have a renewed focus on newer methods of finding solutions to the growing medical needs. 

“This edition will re-imagine health care by bringing in experts from across the globe,” said Shakthi M Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia and Director(Life Sciences), Government of Telangana. The State governments of Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha and Assam are also partner states for the conclave touted as Asia’s biggest. In the past 15 years, the conclave has fetched in investments approximately worth `15,000 crores, added Nagappan. 

Speaking on the occasion, Governor ESL Narasimhan, the chief guest of the event, urged the pharma giants and think tanks to work towards innovations that are cost effective. “As you all come together to think disruptively, I urge you to focus on how to work on affordability, availability and accountability to the masses. The industry deals with lives of people and you must also stress on how health care can be ethical which is a critical need of the hour,” noted the governor.

