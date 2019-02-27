Home Cities Hyderabad

16th BioAsia Hyderabad: Together for a healthy tomorrow

The second day saw an intellectual yet entertaining discussion between TRS working president KT Rama Rao and CEA K Subramanian on the need for collaboration between states and cities.

KT Rama Rao, 16th Bio Asia

TRS leader KT Rama Rao with CEA K Subramanian.| R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When two government functionaries convene to share a political and economic perspective of India’s healthcare, one can expect an intellectual, however a somewhat bland discussion. But Tuesday’s coffee table conversation at the ongoing BioAsia, 2019 was thought-provoking, and also entertaining. Thanks to the dynamic duo -- TRS working president KT Rama Rao and India’s Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian -- who livened up the discussion around the myriad complexities of healthcare services.

Rao was in his elements but wasted no time insisting that the Centre should cease control on delivering some basic services and let the states take over the mantle. For brevity, he compared how and why Telangana’s flagship healthcare programme Aarogyasri -- which he claimed was doing well -- be aligned with Centre’s recently launched Ayushman Bharat. 

Subramanian was spontaneous and posed the same question to Rao as to why states should intervene in districts’ spending instead of letting them be, leaving the audience in splits. On a serious note though, Subramanian reasoned that signs of states getting bigger responsibility, thanks to 14th Finance Commission’s recommendations of higher devolution of tax revenue, were already visible. Both speakers subsequently agreed that States and Centre should collaborate and share best practices for better results.

Subramanian, a career academician who took charge just two months ago, appears to have fully embraced policy making already and stressed the need to balance stakeholders’ interests including that of industry’s and consumers’. Perhaps concurring that price controls on drugs affect companies earnings, he, however, underscored the need for affordable medicines. 

Meanwhile, Rao opined that research should be prioritised and an attractive policy be drafted where governments and private players can jointly undertake research. While Subramanian suggested the creation of a database of citizens’ health records that can be accessed by healthcare service providers, Rao indicated that the state has already embarked on such a proposal with Kanti Velugu programme, which will attempt to build the citizen’s health record. 

