Against all odds: Innovative women-led startups shine through

HYDERABAD: While entrepreneurship in general and STEM fields in particular, have both been notorious for their gender disparity, the 16th edition of BioAsia saw a considerable number of women entrepreneurs showcasing products that could potentially redefine healthcare for women.

From detecting breast cancer to monitoring premature babies - innovative women-led startup ideas shined through at BioAsia ’19 despite the notorious gender disparity in both entrepreneurship in general and STEM fields in particular. For instance, the AI-driven cancer detection startup Niramai uses thermal screening camera to detect cancer before lumps could even form in the breast tissue, is led by Nidhi Mathur and Dr Geetha Manjunath.

While, NemoCare which makes fitbit devices to monitor the vital signs of premature babies, is led by Pratyusha Pareddy. However despite all the support and push, tech startups led by women do feel the pinch at times in terms of not being taken seriously. “Though we are a female hygiene product there have been times when my male co-founder is taken more seriously, even though we both are engineers,” noted Kristin.

They also speak of a lack of role model before them in terms of industry mentors. “We don’t have anyone’s example to emulate so that way it does feel a little odd. Moreover the issues a woman faces is totally different in terms of having to manage a family as well,” noted Pratyusha Pareddy, co- founder of NemoCare.

Welcoming sustainable practices in healthcare

Startups presenting at BioAsia 2019 noted that Hyderabad has welcomed towards sustainable products as well. “One would think Bengaluru is a major market for sustainable products, but we have had a better sales record from Hyderabad,” added Kristin Kagetsu, co-founder of Saathi, a sanitary napkin manufacturer which uses banana fibre.