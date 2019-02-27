Cyberabad police serve notices to Shah Rukh, Pooja Hegde, Yuvraj Singh in QNet fraud case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Pooja Hegde and Allu Sirish, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh were among the 500 persons who have been served notices by the Cyberabad police in connection with the multi-crore MLM fraud, pulled off by a Malaysia-based firm, Qnet.

Notices were served to them as they had promoted the firm and its schemes in India and abroad. The stars were asked to explain their association with the firm and furnish details of payments they had received for taking part in promotional activities and the mode of payments.

They were asked to reply to the notices from the police within seven days from the receipt of the notice, failing which they will face legal action said officials from Cyberabad police. The persons who received notices include other stars from the Hindi and Telugu film industries, cricketers, famous personalities, CEOs of prominent firms and directors, promoters and shareholders of the firm.

Earlier, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police has unearthed what was found to a massive racket. Several people had lost their money which was invested in various schemes of Qnet. Victims of Qnet, as well as of other similar Ponzi and money circulation frauds across the country, approached police, asking it to take action against anyone, especially celebrities, that have endorsed the schemes.

The victims, who have been fighting for prosection of perpetrators under the banner of Financial Fraud Victims Welfare Association, said Bollywood stars who had endorsed the fraudulent brands deserved punishment. They alleged film stars such as Anil Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Hegde and Yuvraj Singh have been promoting Qnet in one form or another and attended events organised int he name of ‘V-Con’ (Qnet in India has been operating through its franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling.