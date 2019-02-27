Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation shelves steel flyover plan

The Corporation said that no companies specialized in the construction of steel bridge flyovers.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building. (Express Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As there are no companies specialized in the construction of steel bridge flyovers, the GHMC has shelved the plans to build two such bridges in the city and has started the process to construct the conventional steel composite flyovers. The GHMC had planned a 2.6km steel bridge flyover from Indira Park to VST Main Road and a 0.862km second level three-lane bidirectional steel bridge flyover from Ramnagar Road to Baghlingampally Road via VST junction in Phase 2 programme.

The Corporation had also invited tenders twice for the same. However, no agencies came forward to submit their bids, forcing the GHMC to change the technical specifications. Instead of using steel material, now it has decided to use steel for girders and pillars and concrete cement for laying slabs and foundations.

After getting the State government’s approval for the new plan to construct steel composite flyovers, the GHMC has called for tenders, following which two agencies have submitted their bids, which are in the process of evaluating. 

The objective of constructing the 2.6km flyover from Indira Park to VST Main Road is to solve the traffic problems at Indira Park, Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads, VST Junction, Azamabad and Baghlingampally Junction. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 350 crore.

