Hyd more health-conscious

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “There are very few Indian cities with a sophisticated approach towards health care. Hyderabad is one of them,” noted Kinshuk Kocher, co-founder of Care Dose which offers pre-packaging of medicines as per the dose with due labelling.

The fact that the growing IT population has specific health issues that have remained unaddressed, is also making it a good prospective market.

“India has 30,000 physiotherapists and city alone has 1,000 of them,” noted Mythreyi of Startoon Labs. The market for assistive augmented reality and Virtual Reality is also growing in Hyderabad with the exhibition seeing at least two startups creating modules for the same.