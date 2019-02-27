IAF Surgical Strike: Celebrations triggered in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As news poured in of 12 Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter jets carrying out a surgical strike in Balakot region of neighbouring Pakistan, several celebratory events took off across the city, lauding the operation which has reportedly wiped out a big JeM terror camp. The BJP organised a ‘Vijay Utsav’ where at least 5 kg sweets were distributed to those present at the LB Stadium crossroads on Tuesday. ‘Palabhishekam’ was also dedicated to prime minister Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president A Vinay Kumar along with other BJP workers attended the event. In Osmania University, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members celebrated the surgical strikes by taking out a rally and distributing sweets within the campus. Similar celebrations were carried out in Nizam College, where a student said, “After the death of 40 jawans, we had arranged candlelight marches. But the surgical strike has been the right step towards revenge.”

‘How’s the Jaish? Destroyed Sir’

For the netizens, celebrations began right at the break of dawn, when the news of 12 Indian Air Force MIRAGE-2000 fighter jets destroying JeM terror camps began to trickle in. WhatsApp and other social media platforms were abuzz with celebrations describing the counter terrorist attack as ‘Surgical Strike 2.0’.

Forwards after forwards, mostly fake, began circulating on WhatsApp giving a glimpse into India’s efforts. Many users shared images of PM Modi and the cabinet ministers with security advisors with the caption - The Team behind the Surgical Strike 2.0. The phrases of the recent film, Uri: The Surgical Strike also went viral, with people tweeting - ‘How’s the Jaish? Destroyed Sir’.

However many at the same time were also skeptical about the display of military aggression. “Is this a permanent solution? Not really excited about the strike back against Pakistan. A peace treaty for once and all is what we need. So done with suffocating terrorism,” posted a Hyderabadi on WhatsApp.