Mob attacks duty doctor in Hyderabad's Gandhi General Hospital; hospital staff stage protest

The Resident Medical Officer lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the persons involved in the ransacking. 

Published: 27th February 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi General Hospital

The hospital staff stage a protest.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A duty doctor of Gandhi General Hospital was allegedly assaulted by a mob, including a patient attendant and family members of a two-month-old boy after the baby died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Tuesday. Condemning the attack on the duty doctor, the junior doctors of the hospital staged a ‘rasta roko’ protests along the Musheerabad-Secunderabad stretch in front of Gandhi General Hospital. 

The Chilkalguda sub-inspector Raju Naik said that the baby boy, Tarun, from Sitaphalmandi, was admitted to the hospital due to fever, cough and cold by his parents at 8.30 am on Tuesday.“The doctors provided proper treatment to the baby boy. However, he died while undergoing treatment due to health complications. Irate over the incident, the family members and attendants ransacked the hospital by damaging furniture and allegedly assaulted the duty doctor,” police said.

The Resident Medical Officer lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the persons involved in the ransacking. Following doctors’ protest, traffic movement came to standstill for a few minutes. Police swung into action and dispersed the doctors.

