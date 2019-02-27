Three more held in Chigurupati Jayaram murder case in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Shikha Choudhary was not involved in the murder of businessman Chigurupati Jayaram, West Zone DCP AR Srinivas on Tuesday said that they have arrested three more persons in connection with the case. The three arrested are Vislawath Vishal, 20, Nenavath Nagesh, 35, and Lakshmireddy Subash Chandra Reddy, 26.

However, Jubilee Hills police have booked cases of criminal conspiracy, theft and trespass against Shikha Choudhary following complaints by Jayaram’s widow Padmasri and his uncle Gutta Pichaiah Choudhary. Police are likely to question Shikha again. “Shikha Choudhary was in touch with Rakesh Reddy till August 2018. After the month of August, there were no contacts between them. In an attempt to extort money from Jayaram, Rakesh Reddy with the help of other accused killed Jayaram by strangulating him,” the DCP Srinivas said.