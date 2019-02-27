Young talent to pay musical tribute to Hyderabad's Thyagaraja Aaradhana festival

Aruna Chandaraju By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This has been the season of Thyagaraja Aaradhana festivals. These events are tributes to Thyagaraja, the greatest composer of Carnatic music. Across south India and different parts of the world, we have seen classical music events to commemorate the 172 Aradhana of this music-phenomenon and saint- composer in the past two months.

Almost all the well-known sabhas and cultural organisations associated with Carnatic music conduct these festivals. Among these is the Hyderabad-based Sri Kartikeya Gana Sabha (SKGS) which regularly organises music concerts, lecture-demonstrations and workshops. Their Thyagaraja Aaradhana festival will happen on March 3. The venue is Kowtha Swarajya Vihar, Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad from 8 am to 1 pm.

Typically, the Thyagaraja Aaradhana celebrates the grand compositions of this vaggeyakara which are considered the pinnacle of Carnatic music. The highlight and climax of each Aradhana programme is the group rendition or Goshti Gaanam also known as Brindagaanam of the Thyagaraja Pancharatna Krithis or five select compositions which are considered among his best. They are hence known as Pancharatnas or five gems.

From living legends to young students, everyone vies for an opportunity to perform during these festivals where one sees a series of concerts often spread over a few days. Indeed, the concerts feature the finest talents of south Indian classical music. Though the focus is purely Thyagaraja compositions, in some festivals one sees renditions of other vaggeyakara’s compositions too. However, as SKGS’s Founder Secretary and Managing Trustee, Ganapathi Murthy Duddu and his wife, well-known performing musician and teacher Raddhika Duddu tell us: “We are keeping the focus purely on the compositions of Thyagaraja.

This is the 9th year of Thyagaraja Aradhana being organised by SKGS since its inception in 2009. We are doing our best to showcase young talent and encourage them by providing a platform to perform. We believe that such opportunities will motivate them to take up music with a greater passion. So, not only will there be plenty of youngsters performing as main vocalists but we have even chosen many students as accompanists for the violin, mridangam, ghatam, etc.”

After the concerts by the youngsters, one will see the Pancharatna Krithis Brindagaanam. As per tradition, this will be preceded by the Thyagaraja composition Sree Ganapathini (Saurashtra ragam). For the uninitiated, the Pancharatna krithis are Jagadananda Karaka -in Nata ragam; Duduku gala - Goula ragam; Sadhinchane in Arabhi ragam; Kanakana Ruchira in Varali ragam and Yendaro Mahanubhaavulu in Sri Ragam.

The programme will include a Nama Sankeertanam’ also to be rendered in strong Carnatic music style. This is because Rama Nama Sankeerthanam was very dear to Thyagaraja most of whose creations are in praise of his favourite deity Sri Rama. The finale will be the rendition of the composition ‘Geetarthamu’ in Surati ragam as it is considered an Anjaneya Mangalam. Around 300 musicians from veteran performers to students are expected to participate in this Aradhana music festival.