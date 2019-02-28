Home Cities Hyderabad

Big pharma firms need to mentor and collaborate with Hyderabad’s startups

Experts felt that the life sciences industry can grow when startups help big companies find specific solutions with technology.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kris Gopalakrishnan

Keynote speaker Kris Gopalakrishnan and TS IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan greet each other at the BioAsia-2019 in Hyderabad on Wednesday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many startups in the life science industry still lack the basic mentorship from industry heads of big pharmaceutical companies, noted experts at the 16th edition of Bio Asia on Wednesday. Stating that the future of Life Sciences Industry requires startups and big companies to integrate and converge their systems, they said that Life Sciences 4.0 can only happen if startups helped big companies find specific solutions with technology.

“The travel industry saw a disruptive breakthrough when startups came in and collaborated with big companies. The Life Sciences is also slated for a similar breakthrough and growth if the various stakeholders converge in life sciences with the interests of patient in the centre,” an exper t stated at the convention. A recent EY survey titled ‘Life Sciences 4.0: Transforming health care in India’ found that a major chunk (over 69%) of startups in the ecosystem only had 0-3 collaborations with life sciences companies. The survey also found that majority of startups collaborated with smaller companies with revenues less than `1 crore, as they found it challenging to partner with bigger companies.

“Even though there are so many pharma giants in the city, there is a need for a lot more collaboration to guide these startups and guide them early on,” said an official from from Transaction Square, an entity providing financing solutions to startups. They further added that funding was still an issue for the life-sciences startups. “The investor community is big and thriving but they are not in touch with start-ups in Hyderabad. There should be efforts made to provide startups direct access to investors through incubators,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad startups BioAsia 2019 Hyderabad Hyderabad pharma firms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp