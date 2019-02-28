Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hens given hormones, boxed up in electric cages, says Humane Society of India

The Humane Society said so in response to a National Egg Coordination Committee billboard at Shamshabad promoting the consumption of eggs.

Published: 28th February 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

PETA, Animal Rights

An activist of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA protesting against conducting scientific experiments on animals near Indira Park.| VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to a National Egg Coordination Committee billboard at Shamshabad promoting the consumption of eggs, the Humane Society of India, an animal welfare NGO put up a billboard right behind NECC’s, claiming the eggs the corporation was asking people to consume was laid by hens injected with harmful hormones.

The Humane Society criticised the commercial production of eggs by confining hens in electric cages.
Hens are confined to a floor space of approximately 450 sq cm (less than an A4 size sheet of paper). “In these crammed cages the birds are suspended over their own droppings and are unable to exhibit many of their natural behaviours including nesting, dust bathing, perching, and foraging,” noted an official.
They are also injected with hormones to put on weight and grow faster.

N G Jayasimha, managing director of HSI/India, noted, “Fortunately, each one of us can help prevent animal abuse every time we sit down to eat. As consumers, we have the power to make a difference for these animals by simply not choosing to buy eggs that come from a battery cage facility. I hope this billboard will spread awareness in consumers.”

