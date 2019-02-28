Hyderabad's Women of Rhythm: The Repercussion of Percussion

Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi By

In a world dominated by male artistes, women percussionists have struggled to make a name for themselves. Event Manager Sonia Acharya says she is determined to change the scenario and is kicking off a host of live concerts starting this International Women’s Day to ensure women percussionists get their due and the spotlight too.

Established in 2011, Event Shevent, a Mumbai-based entertainment company, was home to many famous artistes. In 2016, they finally pulled the trigger on pushing female talent led by Sonia, the Director and Curator of the Event Shevent. Women of Rhythm is the World’s first concert series that empowers female artistes to showcase their talent and provide them opportunities. Hyderabad will witness their talent at a live concert at the open air amphitheatre at the Centre for Cultural and Research Training (CCRT) Madhapur on March 10.

“In the country, the top percussionists are all men. The level of inspiration and motivation for girls to take up percussion as a hobby, passion or a profession is low. Many are picking up guitar, drums or other western instruments, but the Indian percussion instruments seem to be getting short-changed, especially when it comes to girls. The current bunch of women percussionists hail from musically-inclined families. Considering scores come to India to embrace our percussion instruments, I felt the need to showcase the talent of these women and tell the girls, ‘here is another amazing instrument you can try your hands at’. I wanted a separate stage to showcase their capability and the Women of Rhythm is the stage I want to provide,” says Sonali. Among the Indian percussion instruments are Pakhawaj, Madal, Damroo, Dhol, Ghatam, Mridangam and Dholak.

From a young drummer to an experienced and most famous Ghatam player, many artistes come together and create magical moments, she says. “The concert series is a revolution in the percussion industry in India to bring recognition to the female percussionists. There have been three editions of this concert series which featured India’s leading percussionists,” she adds. The free for all event aims to attract more people in order to introduce female talent. Are there artistes from Hyderabad playing at the event? “Unfortunately, no female percussionist living in Hyderabad is on board. Either I failed to connect with them or they are not around on that day of the concert. But we do have some Telugus – one one from Vijayawada, vocalist Chandana Bala and Radhika Srininvasan violinist, who teaches music in Hyderabad,” she adds.

Talking about the challenges she faced in putting the event together, she says, “Getting sponsorship for a niche event like this has been the biggest challenge. Brands want mass events with bigger footfalls and can cater to all. We decided to start this and over time hope to attract better brands. Luckily, a local event company called 11.2 is helping us put together the event,” she informs.

“Artistes will be performing while keeping in mind that the month of March is celebrated by women all around the world as International Women’s Day. The Hyderabad edition will feature the first ladies of their instrument like Vid. Dandamudi Summathi Ramamohan Rao on Mridangam, Sukkanya Ramgopal on Ghatam, Mitali Khargoankar on Tabla, Debopriya Ranadive on Flute, Chandana bala on the Vocals. Vd. Sukkanya Ramgopal who is the first woman ghatam artist of the country will be part of the concert. Vid. Dandamudi Summathi Ramamohan Rao, a professional Mridangam player and also India’s first woman artist on the instrument, will be performing. Chandana Bala Kalyan, a Carnatic Classical Vocalist, an A grade All India Radio Artist who is a student of Dr. S Nataraja Murthy, Rajamma Kesava Murthy, RK Srikanthan and HS Sudhindra have been performing and touring extensively all over India as a part of Jazz fusion bands. An independent artist will also perform alongside Latha Ramachar who has been trained in Mridangam and Kanjiri.

The show will also showcase talents like Debopriya Chaterjee on the Flute, Daksha Boricha on the Drums, with Kaushiki Joglekar playing the keyboard. Radhika Srinivasan and Charulatha Ramanujam will be seen playing the violin and Sumana Chandrashekar will perform on the hand pan.

