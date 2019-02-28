Negligence led to lift mishap: Cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after 10-year-old Hemanth was crushed to death in the elevator of an apartment in Medchal, the police have served notices to the apartment management seeking details of the maintenance of the said lift. The police in its preliminary inquiry have alleged that the case is one of sheer negligence and lack of proper maintenance on behalf of the authorities that led to the death of a child.

A case of death caused by negligence has been registered while the management has promised to pay a compensation to family of the deceased. The boy’s father Balachandar, native of Prakasam district, was working as a watchman of the apartment where the boy was crushed to death.