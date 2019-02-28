Protesting assault, junior doctors boycott duties in Hyderabad's Gandhi and Niloufer hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical services took a hit in Gandhi and Niloufer hospitals on Wednesday after nearly 860 post graduate doctors and interns who are also known as junior doctors, went on a strike protesting against rising incidents of physical assault of government hospital doctors by patients’ kin. While the junior doctors in Gandhi hospital boycotted their duties in general wards and elective duties, Niloufer hospital saw them boycotting duties even in the emergency department. Gandhi hospital junior doctors have also threatened to boycott the emergency duties from Thursday.

Dr G Sanjay of Gandhi Hospital and Convener of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) told Express, “Unless the Health Minister or any senior bureaucrat listens to our demands, the strike will continue. We will wait till afternoon 2pm Thursday. Till then if no one comes to meet us, we will boycott emergency duties as well,” and added that doctors from Osmania General Hospital might also extend their support.

The strike follows two separate incidents of assault on doctors by kin of patients. in Gandhi and Niloufer hospital, both of them from the pediatric ICU. At Gandhi hospital, after the death of a two-month-old baby who had many health complications a PG doctor who declared the baby’s death was attacked by kin of the baby. In Niloufer, on February 16 a 10-month-old baby died after aspirating on milk given by the parents, despite instructions to only breastfeed and the ICU doctor was beaten up by the baby’s relatives.

Junior doctors in Niloufer hospital had given a list of demands to the Superintendent then but they were not met even after a week, as a result a strike was declared on Wednesday. Dr PS Vijayender Goud, chairman TJUDA invited government intervention to ensure strict action against the assaulters.

2 held for assaulting doctors of Gandhi hospital

A day after a mob assaulted duty doctors at the Gandhi General Hospital, the Chilkalguda police have arrested two persons including a woman in connection with the case today. The Sub Inspector Raju Naik said they have arrested two persons -- Varalaxmi and Shiva for assaulting duty doctors and damaging the furniture.