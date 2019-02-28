Teacher booked for slapping 4-yr-old’s cheek

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 4-year-old LKG student was allegedly slapped by his teacher at Happy Day Playschool in Kapra Circle. The boy returned home with bruises on his cheek and revealed that his teacher had beaten him, following which his parents lodged a complaint against the teacher at Kushaiguda Police Station. “This is not the first, but the fourth time that the teacher has done this.The child’s parents have previously told the teacher not to hit students, but she hasn’t paid ant heed. They approached the police only when she began to wound him,” Achutya Rao of Head of Balala Hakkula Sangham said.