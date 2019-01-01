Home Cities Hyderabad

Act of kindness: Police reunite abandoned baby with parents

The Hyderabad police signed off 2018 with yet another humane gesture. 

Published: 01st January 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police signed off 2018 with yet another humane gesture. A two-month-old baby was reunited with her mother by police, less than 24 hours after she allegedly handed it over to a man near Osmania General Hospital here.

The police couple with the rescued
baby | S senbagapandiyan

A constable Ravinder, who was on duty at Afzalgunj police station on Sunday night, got information that an abandoned baby girl was brought to Osmania Hospital by a man named Mohammed Irfan who alleged that a woman clad in burqa came and handed him over the baby and left. Clueless, he got the baby to the hospital as she was crying.

On reaching the hospital and noticing the plight of the child,  Ravinder informed his wife Priyanka, who also works as a constable with the women’s police station in Begumpet.  She came to the police station and fed the baby with her milk.  “The police couple went beyond their call of duty and did a good job in rescuing the baby girl,” Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

The subsequent morning,  police officials noticed a woman crying near Chanchalguda. Upon enquiry she revealed that she lost her baby. “Preliminary enquiries revealed that the baby rescued by the cop couple was her child. She was a rag picker from Falaknuma.  She claimed that she abandoned her child in a drunken state,” police said.The baby was later reunited with her parents after due counselling. The action of the police won accolades from various quarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital Osmania Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp