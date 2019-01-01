Act of kindness: Police reunite abandoned baby with parents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police signed off 2018 with yet another humane gesture. A two-month-old baby was reunited with her mother by police, less than 24 hours after she allegedly handed it over to a man near Osmania General Hospital here.

A constable Ravinder, who was on duty at Afzalgunj police station on Sunday night, got information that an abandoned baby girl was brought to Osmania Hospital by a man named Mohammed Irfan who alleged that a woman clad in burqa came and handed him over the baby and left. Clueless, he got the baby to the hospital as she was crying.

On reaching the hospital and noticing the plight of the child, Ravinder informed his wife Priyanka, who also works as a constable with the women’s police station in Begumpet. She came to the police station and fed the baby with her milk. “The police couple went beyond their call of duty and did a good job in rescuing the baby girl,” Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

The subsequent morning, police officials noticed a woman crying near Chanchalguda. Upon enquiry she revealed that she lost her baby. “Preliminary enquiries revealed that the baby rescued by the cop couple was her child. She was a rag picker from Falaknuma. She claimed that she abandoned her child in a drunken state,” police said.The baby was later reunited with her parents after due counselling. The action of the police won accolades from various quarters.