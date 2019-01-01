Brain-dead patient gives a new lease of life to cardiac patient

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yashoda Group of Hospitals on Friday announced that their team of heart transplant surgeons at Malakpet did the ‘first heart transplant in the Old City part of Hyderabad’. A 46-year-old private employee approached the hospital with several heart issues. At the same time, the family of a 24-year-old brain dead patient also agreed to donate his organs which had paved the way for this heart transplant, the doctors team said. This complicated transplant surgery involves very costly and completely imported medicines.

A special press meet was arranged to introduce the patient Venkata Naga Srikanth Kasinadhuni, who underwent the surgery. Dr GS Rao, Managing Director Yashoda Group of Hospitals, Dr Pawan Poddar, Senior Cardiologist and Dr N Nageswara Rao, Senior Cardio-thoracic & Transplant surgeon who led the team of transplant surgeons participated in the meet along with team of cardiologists and transplant team.

“The patient, Srikanth Kasinadhuni, came to us with chest discomfort and palpitations. On further investigations, DCMP with severe LV dysfunction with ER-14%. was confirmed and he was decided for a heart transplantation,” said Dr. N. Nageswara Rao. He was registered under Jeevandan Scheme. Since then we have arranged all the necessary treatment and finding the right heart for the patient.

“Finally, the day came, on November 13 (Tuesday) at about 8.30 PM Dr. Pawan, Dr. N. Nageswara Rao & Yashoda Heart transplant team received information from Jeevandan that there was a brain-dead patient in Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda. That patient hailed from Humnabad, Bidar. He suffered grievous head injuries in a road accident and was rushed to a local hospital first and later to Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda on the same day. After multiple failed attempts by the attending neurosurgery team of the hospital declared brain dead due to a severe head injury on November 13,” the team explained the turn of events.

The Jeevandan coordinator counselled the bereaved family members, who agreed to donate organs of the deceased. The consent to donate organs was given by the family members of the young man, based on Jeevandan organ donation guidelines. The transplant team was alerted and went to evaluate the donor. After due checking, the suitability of the Heart Transplantation for Venkata Naga Srikanth Kasinadhuni was finalised. The organ was harvested at the Yashoda hospital Somajiguda and brought to Yashoda Hospitals Malakpet by creating a green corridor. Meanwhile, the other team of doctors prepared everything for the rare heart procedure, the team said.

Soon after donor’s heart reached Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet immediately surgery was done on Srikanth. The surgery started at 3.30 am came to end roughly after six hours. The patient was shifted to ICU in stable condition.

“He was on a ventilator for about 24 hours and recovered well. He was shifted to a room from ICU after 2 weeks of transplantation surgery of the heart and was discharged in a stable health condition,” said Dr GS Rao, MD of Yashoda Hospital.