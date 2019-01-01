Home Cities Hyderabad

Colour me brown, says Indian hair

Published: 01st January 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This month, the ladies are painting the town brown and how! In the eighth edition of the international hair looks that YLG, a salon chain, comes up with annually, brown is the colour that’s ruling the charts.

It also goes well with the Indian woman’s skin tone. Speaking on the collection, Vaijayanti Bhalchandra, co-founder of YLG, said, “With Indian browns, we have tapped on the latest hair fad globally. Brown-haired look or the brunette look is the hot favourite this season.”  

There are six looks in this collection -

What the Fudge: This shade, which blends perfectly with the Indian skin tone, is going to earn you many compliments.
Bean Sheen: Wear the richness and goodness of coffee beans on your hair with Bean Sheen
Brown Sugar: Brown Sugar blends sweetly with the Indian complexion, making every day a great hair day.  
Bouffant Buffet: Toss and turn and braid your shiny brown tresses into a neat bouffant plait and watch the world swoon! Whether you are at the office or a party, you look great!
Raisin Rustle: Chic and stylish, Raisin Rustle is a must-try  
Hoity Toffee: Adding sass to simplicity and oomph to elegance, Hoity Toffee is an out and out winner this season.

