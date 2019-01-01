Do we quit practising medicine? ask doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TWO days after the city-based paediatrician Dr Michael Aranha was attacked by two people at his clinic fracturing three ribs and puncturing his lungs, paediatricians from Hyderabad had a worrying question to ask: ‘Should we continue practising medicine or refrain from it?’

The incident comes only a week after family members of a patient vandalised Gleneagles Global Hospital, infusing a fresh dose of fear among practising doctors who say they have become nothing short of sitting ducks. Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)-Twin Cities branch members said that close to 800 paediatricians have refrained from offering all except emergency medical services, resulting in hundreds of pediatric clinics being shut down across the city.

While observing 24 hours bandh of Pediatric Clinics and Hospitals in the city on Monday, representatives of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)-Twin Cities branch met senior police officials and requested them to take measures for their security. More than 30 paediatricians met the DGP on Monday afternoon.

Dr Michael was attacked on Friday and he was taken out of ICU, recovering at a private hospital. Doctors said that he will take 15 to 20-days to recover. DCP (Central zone) P Viswaprasad said that two people assaulted the doctor while he was at his clinic in Himayatnagar and that alleged imagined insult of prime accused’s wife was motive for the offence. The accused Gulam Mustafa and Abdul Fazil were arrested by police on Sunday midnight and cases are registered against them.

Where does it end? IAP’s Twin Cities president Dr D Ranganath asked. “The faith between doctor and patient is lost. Now it is on the police to secure us. We are just trying to save lives. We requested stringent action to be taken against assailants of Dr Michael and to infuse confidence in system,” he said after meeting senior police officials in Director General of Police’s officer.

Two persons booked for assaulting doctor

Days after a group of attendants allegedly vandalised a private hospital in the city and assaulted their security staff, the doctor of a clinic in Himayatnagar was assaulted by two persons after a woman patient alleged that he misbehaved with her. Though the incident took place on Friday night, it came to light after the Narayanaguda police registered a criminal case and arrested two persons on Sunday night for assaulting the doctor. DCP, Central Zone, P Viswa Prasad said that the doctor running a clinic at Lingapur Building in Himayatnagar was assaulted by two persons after a woman made allegations that he misbehaved with her.

The alleged assaulters, Gulam Mustafa and Abdul Fazil, also tried to damage hospital property according to reports. The doctor, meanwhile, denied all allegations.“Based on the doctor’s complaint, we registered cases 448, 326 of IPC and section 4 of Telangana Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions against the accused Gulam Mustafa and Abdul Fazil,” the DCP said. Police also received another complaint against the doctor from the woman who claimed that he misbehaved with her.