Haritha Haram saplings burnt in Neknampur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 25 saplings, some belonging to Gulmohar and Ravi species, were burnt away at the Neknampur lake bed by unidentified persons over the weekend. These saplings had been planted during the 2018 Haritha-haram drive and were being maintained by the local community near the lake, however allegedly some miscreants burnt the area down damaging over 25 plants.

The area previously came under a gram panchayat but was recently brought under the purview of GHMC has been a constant ground for tussle between the locals and authorities.“Burning down the dried grass is a common practice here by labour camps. Sometimes people also come in burn their garbage here,” said Madhulika Chaudhary, an environmentalist from the area.