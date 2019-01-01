Helmet saves rider, but pillion rider dies in accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wearing a helmet saved the life of a biker who met with an accident at Balapur on the city outskirts on Monday morning. However, the pillion rider succumbed to injuries. The incident happened when an over speeding tanker hit the bike the victims were riding, said police. The victims were heading to their hometown to celebrate New Year. The deceased was identified as A Paramesh (25), while the rider who escaped with minor injuries was identified as Balaraju (21). Paramesh and Balaraju, who are brother-in-law, worked in the city.

“Balaraju who was riding the bike was wearing a helmet and had strapped it properly, due to which he was saved. Though he received minor bruises on knees due to the fall, his head was completely safe and he survived.” said Inspector Saidulu.