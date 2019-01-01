Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman constable feeds baby abandoned by drunk mother

K. Priyanka, who works at a women police station in Begumpet, fed the baby when she was crying for milk in Afzalgunj Police Station.

Published: 01st January 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad woman constable

Hyderabad woman constable K Priyanka (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: In a heart-warming gesture, a woman police constable fed a two-month-old baby after she was abandoned by her mother.

K. Priyanka, who works at a women police station in Begumpet, fed the baby when she was crying for milk in Afzalgunj Police Station.

The woman cop, who was on maternity leave, rushed to the police station late on Sunday night after her husband M. Ravinder, also a police constable, informed her about the baby's condition.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, a woman had handed over the baby to one Mohammed Irfan on Saturday night when he was standing near Osmania Hospital. The woman had promised to come back in few minutes but did not return.

Irfan took the baby home. As she continued crying despite his efforts to feed her with sachet milk, he handed over the baby to Afzalgunj Police Station.

The police later traced the mother of the baby. She was identified as Shabana Begum, a ragpicker. She was in an inebriated condition when she handed over the baby to a stranger requesting him to look her after for few minutes. She later forgot the place where she had given the baby to the stranger.

The police chief appreciated the police couple for their gesture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Hyderabad woman constable Hyderabad constable Hyderabad female cop Constable feeds baby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp