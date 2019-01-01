Jains celebrate Pratishta in Hyderabad

Abhiram Vinod By

HYDERABAD: Over 2,000 Jains took part in the Dadawadi Karawan Jain Mandir’s Pratishta Mahotsav held in the city on Sunday. The temple is 200 years old and the oldest of all Jain Temples in city. The event featured 200-plus designer umbrellas costing Rs 1.3 lakh and added a poignant element to the goings-on. The Jains also went hi-tech to use a drone to shower petals at the Mahotsav.

Children dressed up in various characters and walked in the procession and engaged the devotees. The procession started at Tarlaggadda, Karwan and reached Gudimalkapur. There are over 20 temples and over 3 lakh Jains in the city. “The Jains play a crucial role in the city’s fabric and are especially known for their charity works. The moral and intellectual influence of the Jains gives them a social importance greater than it would result from their mere numbers, ’’ a Jain participant commented. The event brought together the religious heads, elders and youngsters under one roof.