Madhapur witnesses fall in crime, DCP hails initiatives by his department

Madhapur zone under Cyberabad commissionerate limits, which houses a majority of the city’s IT corridor, witnessed a significant decrease in crime in 2018.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur zone under Cyberabad commissionerate limits, which houses a majority of the city’s IT corridor, witnessed a significant decrease in crime in 2018.With 7,176 cases registered in 2018, the overall crime decreased by 9 per cent, including a 16 per cent reduction in property crimes like thefts and burglaries. Chain snatchings have also decrease by more than 50 per cent, while the detection rate in chain snatching cases increased from 48 per cent in 2017 to 70 per cent in 2018. However, there has been increase of cases registered in relation to crimes against women- number of cases increased from 443 to 464 in 2018.

DCP Madhapur A Venkateswar Rao said that increased surveillance through CC cameras, intensifying patrolling in the IT corridor and adjoining habitations, increase in the conviction rate and detaining habitual offenders under PD act proved as a major deterrence among offenders, resulting in the fall of crime rate.

“With these measures and combined efforts of all teams and partnering government agents, we could create a sense of safety in the IT corridor,” he said.

