Medha floors Hyderabad with Simhanandini act

Thasneem Mohammed By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The girl wowed people with her gracious moves, the girl with a warmth in her smile and expressions on her face with the appropriate tala immensely floored the audience on Sunday at Satyasai Nigamagamam. Yes, Medha Ninad Tambe mesmerised the audience with her meticulous yet spectacular moves which seemed like a good way to close the year. This little ambitious dancer started her career as three-year-old.

Medha, who started dance when she was three, is now 14 years and in ninth grade. Medha was born and brought up in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. The support system that Medha had from her family and friends is immense. She was mentored by Asha Gopal.

Medha is known for her rendition of the specialised Simhanandidni dance, a special form of dance wherein while she dances she makes a rangoli of lion and a camera is set at the roof to see the beautiful moves. With Aragetram of Medha now she can officially conduct classes and teach students to be as successful and ambitious like her. Medha says that she enjoys doing all dance forms like Jatiswaram, Varnam, Shiva Padam, Krishna Oadam, Thillana, Simha Nandini, Mangalam. Her relatives and friends have come from far away like Maharashtra Pune, Mumbai, Delhi U.S.A, just to see this young artist do her thing.

The teenager says has given a number of exams on Carnatic music. She says she has got that talent of music from her mother who is also Carnatic musician. Although her hometown is in Maharashtra, her grandparents are settled in Hyderabad. Medha has also won medals in mathematics.

The young dancer has also undergone rigorous training to perfect this art form. She had completed her three-year exam from Indian institute of classical music Kolkata. She is also an active member of the debate and model union club at school as well as a part of Chinmaya mission. Medha and her family attribute her dancing prowess to her guru Asha , who was on the nattuvangam during her performance.Asha received her dance training under eminent teachers and she has represented the government of India and Karnataka as cultural ambassador.

She has performed in the presence of two former presidents of India and the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and performed internationally for the king of Sikkim, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau of Canada and in addition to memorable performance in Europe, Mexico and U.S.A. Guru Klashri Asha gopal is also mentioned in the Guinness book of world records for staging the most number of Aragetram. Medha says she is lucky to be able to perform in Hyderabad this year.