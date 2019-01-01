Of life and freedom

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: A poet paints with words, and in Rochelle Potkar’s gallery in ‘Paper Asylum’, there are glimpses not only of her inscape, but also her surroundings.

Rochelle has used the medium of haibun to paint the world as she sees it, and they effectively colour up her emotions – be it of angst or of longing. A haibun is a combination of a prose and haiku, describing a personal experience. This writing form originated in Japan and can be anything ranging from a short story to a travel account. Japanese poet Basho is said to have started this form in the 17th century.

The poet does not shy away from commenting on the communal upheavals in her country as she writes:“Turmeric is the colour of my skirt. But every time I wear it, I think of the Muslim journalist forced to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to stop a saffron-clad mob from torching his car.” In her piece titled ‘A Fly Lands on the Meal,’ she reflects on the places that have seen massacres – Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, Assam and others – and writes:

We need a piece of sky,

earth, the size of our body

when alive and free, and

to be buried later underneath

Through her incisive prose and haiku, Rochelle talks about freedom and space. She also speaks about the abuse that women face just for being a woman. In a touching piece, a 13-year-old’s breasts are squeezed, and as she learns to take in many such indignities in her stride with time, she wonders if she has to brush these aside as ‘very common things’. In another haibun called ‘Stillborn’, a boy sees his mother whipped by his father. The trauma brands him and he feels ashamed that he cannot protect his mother. He wonders if he too can gather courage like the comic superheroes he worships and save his mother.

Rochelle’s book takes you on nostalgic trips, makes you face your own demons and can even shock you. But at the end of the day, you realise this is just one human being yearning for a piece of sky through her gifted verse, and you cannot help but feel connected to the poet in many intimate ways.

The book is published by Copper Coin

