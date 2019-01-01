Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Techies skip parties, help cops curb drunken driving

Cyberabad area has some of the major clubs like at Gachibowli and Madhapur where drunken driving is quite rampant with over 600 caught last year on the New Year’s eve alone.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH a majority of citizens busy welcoming the New Year by heading out to pubs and resorts, a group of ten techies from Hitec City decided to help out the traffic police in regulating the traffic rush on New Year’s eve. “I decided to help out the police because that is how we can pump up their morale for serving us when everyone is busy celebrating. This is when the traffic police need us the most,” noted Vidya Sagar J, an employee of ICICI who started volunteering two weeks ago.

Cyberabad area has some of the major clubs like at Gachibowli and Madhapur where drunken driving is quite rampant with over 600 caught last year on the New Year’s eve alone. The traffic police is pressing over 40 teams to look into drunken driving and rash driving cases this year.

Part of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council as traffic volunteers, these 10 techies from companies like ICICI, HCL, TCS and others, stayed back and helped in managing the traffic at the Outer Ring Road during the 10 pm to 1 am slot. “We usually have 300 volunteers helping out with managing traffic during peak hours, but as it is New Year’s we asked people to come out only if they can,” added Keshav, the incharge of the volunteers.

