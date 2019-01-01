The unsung melodies

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apostrophe. The title of Barnali Ray Shukla’s debut book of poems sums up what it has to offer you between its pages where lines run through abstract and realism. The dichotomy between the sexes. The personal and societal. The tradition disguised as punishment. And these return to what the poet has deliberately left out. The ‘un’chosen. The unsung. The uncelebrated. She belongs, but not to herself.

Her body always a pending qarz to the patriarchal supremacy. The poet has captured the moments as portraits as they exist in this dimension and the other dimensions if nobody breaks the continuum. Through the 60 poems in the book which won RL Poetry Award, the poet takes the reader through several passages snaking through a jungle of doors which introduce you to familiar things in a fresher fashion. And the view that awaits you is worth crossing the wooden frames. What you take back after you finish reading the poems is a faint wick which stirs something in you. And this is what can wake up a sodden spark hidden under the seven layers of the seas. Sodden but a spark still.

The poet gently touches the legends of everyday life introducing you to the pain which the lines in a writer’s palms hold. Barnali shakes these deep fissures and the liquid spills. Celebrated poet Adil Jussawalla writes in the blurb: “The poems in this book form a river in which objects and images surface and disappear, come within reach and vanish.” What lurks underneath is the web of landmines built on the power play of male dominance. The poet tries to shake this. The poems open up like fresh trails that offer the green the iris of the poet has kept safe for the readers. This verdant hue spills into the lines through which Barnali questions the structure(s) around. What she chooses to address and reject is primal.

For example, the poem ‘Nose-Ring’ has the ingredients of what famous Urdu author Wajida Tabassum would base her stories on, especially the much-acclaimed ‘Nath Utrai’, ‘Nath Ka Zakham’, and ‘Nath Ka Bojh’. The context was on the damage perpetrated against brides. The parallels between the words of the two female wordsmiths assert how the binaries used against women have not changed even after decades. Barnali writes nose torn by prosperity, it sat bleeding

In another poem, she opens the Chinese box using Sita in the centre of her poem. Her strength, her helplessness and millions of other sitas born everyday appear and disappear in each line. The poet carries forward the dormant fierceness in other poems as well. The words slowly change planes to explore personal equations, the chemistry of love, the history bubbling in bones. She uses the images of itr, sunsets, socks, padlocks, terracotta, ceramic, old cars among others to create a mosaic. A gallery of experiences. Her linguistic landscape flows without creating storms, but it doesn’t spill. She weaves the words to create a boat which you must take to take a dip into the stream her poetry belongs to. The book promises a pleasant sail despite that it needed better proofreading.

Publisher: RLFPA Editions

Price: `250

— Saima Afreen

saima@newindianexpress

@Sfreen