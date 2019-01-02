Acquisition of private lands for project a major challenge for govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Land acquisition is going to prove a major challenge for the realization of Hyderabad Pharma City, if residents of other villages exhibit resistance like the people of Thadiparthy. Of the 19,333 acres of land for the project spread across 10 villages, private lands constitute 52.8 per cent or about 10,000 acres.

Until now, the State government has not been able to acquire any private lands. “The government claims to have acquired about 7,500 acres land for the project till date, but around 6,360 acres of it has been acquired through the Government Orders passed by Telangana government for the purpose of land acquisition — 5,650 acres through GO 45 on which the High court has ordered a stay and 710 acres through GO 123 quashed by the High Court,” said Saraswathi Kavula, one of the activists leading protests against the project.

Moreover, a major portion of these lands acquired by the government are assigned lands given to people belonging from SC, ST and OBC communities.There are also demands of a Social Impact Assessment study to be carried out in these villages. Kavula said,

“With the GO 45 and GO 123 quashed, the government issued notification under the amended version of Telangana LARR Act, 2013, which mandates Social Impact Assessment. However, the State has not done so.”