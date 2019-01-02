Home Cities Hyderabad

Children under weather, parents demand change in school timings

The severe cold wave has raised concerns among the parents, especially those of pre-primary and primary classes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With cold wave sweeping the State for the past three days and the IMD issuing a severe cold wave warning for the next two days, parents of students in the city are demanding change in the school timings.

The severe cold wave has raised concerns among the parents, especially those of pre-primary and primary classes. With the district administration mum on any plans to change the school timings, several parents in the city are apprehensive in sending their wards to schools as morning temperatures are continuously falling.

B Venkatanarsamma, District Education Officer, Hyderabad, said that there are no plans at present to change the school timings or even declare a holiday due to cold weather. “We have not received any instructions from the higher officials. Parents have also not approached us demanding any change in school timings,” she told Express.    

Parents, however,  are worried. G Sujata, who has two children, aged five and seven, says children find it difficult to wake up so early due to the cold. “At 6 a.m. when children get up it is still dark and very cold too. The administration and government should change the timings. So many children are down with fever or cold and cough,” she said.

Child rights activist Achyuta Rao too agrees and has urged the district collectors to either declare holidays or change the timings “in the interest of the health of children.”

School managements, however,  are not in favour of any such revision on grounds that it is just a matter of three days and any variation in the timing will impact not just the transport mechanism at schools but also the time table.  “A delay of even an hour will throw the entire mechanism out of gear. Our school starts at 8.30 a.m. and buses leave schools by 7 a.m. to pick up children. At this time there is not much traffic but any delay will ensure that  school and office timings will clash and this cause stress to children,” said Anjali Razdan, principal of P Obul Reddy Public School, Jubilee Hills.She added that as per request from parents, students are allowed to wear additional woolens to protect themselves from the cold.    

