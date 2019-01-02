Five more days to visit President’s retreat

Abhirami Vinod By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five more days are left to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, the winter guesthouse of the President of India. Open till January 6 for public, the venue has a 150-year-old-history. “Around 8,000 visitors have walked into the winter retreat home this Sunday”, the security staff said. The lush greenery spread over around 101 acres of Rashtrapati Nilayam attracts the visitors most. The one-storey house has a dining hall, cinema hall, a durbar hall including 16 rooms for the President and staff. It has a capacity to accommodate around 150 people. Dr. Sunaina Nath, an Ayurvedic doctor who visited the guest house on Sunday said, “The main attraction is the herbal garden.

The people who love the environment and care for it will fall in love with this place. The herbal garden has wide varieties of plants with its special medicinal properties.” The authorities are strictly following the norms that visitors are not allowed to carry plastic water bottles or any other eateries. Drinking water and other such facilities are available in the premises. Visitors also appreciated that GlS lamps in the main building have been replaced by energy efficient CFLs.

—Abhirami Vinod

Open till January 6

Timing: 10 am to 4 pm

Entry: Free