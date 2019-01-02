Home Cities Hyderabad

Five more days to visit President’s retreat

Five more days are left to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, the winter guesthouse of the President of India.

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhirami Vinod
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five more days are left to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, the winter guesthouse of the President of India. Open till January 6 for public, the venue has a 150-year-old-history. “Around 8,000 visitors have walked into the winter retreat home this Sunday”, the security staff said.  The lush greenery spread over around 101 acres of Rashtrapati Nilayam attracts the visitors most. The one-storey house has a dining hall, cinema hall, a durbar hall including 16 rooms for the President and staff. It has a capacity to accommodate around 150 people. Dr. Sunaina Nath, an Ayurvedic doctor who visited the guest house on Sunday said, “The main attraction is the herbal garden.

The people who love the environment and care for it will fall in love with this place. The herbal garden has wide varieties of plants with its special medicinal properties.” The authorities are strictly following the norms that visitors are not allowed to carry plastic water bottles or any other eateries. Drinking water and other such facilities  are available in the premises.  Visitors also appreciated that GlS lamps in the main building have been replaced by energy efficient CFLs.

—Abhirami Vinod
Open till January 6
Timing: 10 am to 4 pm
Entry: Free

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp