Mercury continues to dip as cold wave hovers over State, no relief for 2 more days in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: AS the cold wave continues to prevail, temperatures continue to fall in the State. Ramachandrapuram in Greater Hyderabad recorded a shocking 5.7 oC at 7 a.m. on January 1, according to the temperature forecasts of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) with fewer weather stations than its counterpart recorded an overall 9oC for Hyderabad, which is 6oC below normal normal temperatures.

Across the State, Kohir in Sangareddy recorded 2.9oC and nearby Zaheerabad recorded 3.2oC, according to TSDPS. Though IMD recorded a 6oC for erstwhile Medak district, it showed a departure of 8oC below normal. As per TSDPS data, Arli (T) and Ginnedari in erstwhile Adilabad district recorded 3.2oC and 3.8oC.

Stating that low level northerly/north-easterly winds prevail over the state IMD, Hyderabad has confirmed ‘Severe Cold Wave’ conditions prevailed at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Medak & Warangal and ‘Cold Wave’ conditions at a few places in Hyderabad and Peddapalle districts.

Chilly weather to continue

IMD, Hyderabad has also predicted cold wave conditions to continue in the districts of Adilabad, Kumarambheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpalle, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Siddipet, Warangal and Bhadradri Kothagudem in the State. The situation will continue for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to IMD, the minimum temperatures across the State varied between 5oC and 16oC. The maximum temperatures, on the other hand, hovered around 26oC and 31oC. The mercury levels across the State were 1 to 8oC below normal temperatures. Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum of 5.2oC and the State capital recorded 9.3oC.

While IMD is the official weather monitoring body with data collected and analysis for the last 100 years, TSDPS has about 865 Automated Weather Stations (AWS) at the mandal level across the state.