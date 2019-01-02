Home Cities Hyderabad

More than 2,000 caught drunk driving in city

Repeated appeals from the police and multiple awareness campaigns to prevent drunk driving amid New Year celebrations seem to have fallen on deaf years.

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Repeated appeals from the police and multiple awareness campaigns to prevent drunk driving amid New Year celebrations seem to have fallen on deaf years. More than 2,000 persons were caught driving under the influence of alcohol during the night-long checks conducted in the city, across three police commissionerates.

The Hyderabad police conducted checks at 25 locations and registered a total of 1,235 cases. Majority of the drivers caught were reportedly bikers. While 997 bikers were caught, 186 were car and SUV drivers, and rest of the 52 were autorickshaw drivers.

In Cyberabad commissionerate limits, 587 drivers were found drunk during the checks. With 385 cases, once again, bikers topped the list. 181 car and SUV drivers, 20 autorickshaw drivers and 3 lorry drivers were also caught during the checks.

Rachakonda police registered 269 cases of drunk driving, of which 172 were registered before 12 in the midnight and 97 were registered after.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp