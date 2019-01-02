More than 2,000 caught drunk driving in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Repeated appeals from the police and multiple awareness campaigns to prevent drunk driving amid New Year celebrations seem to have fallen on deaf years. More than 2,000 persons were caught driving under the influence of alcohol during the night-long checks conducted in the city, across three police commissionerates.

The Hyderabad police conducted checks at 25 locations and registered a total of 1,235 cases. Majority of the drivers caught were reportedly bikers. While 997 bikers were caught, 186 were car and SUV drivers, and rest of the 52 were autorickshaw drivers.

In Cyberabad commissionerate limits, 587 drivers were found drunk during the checks. With 385 cases, once again, bikers topped the list. 181 car and SUV drivers, 20 autorickshaw drivers and 3 lorry drivers were also caught during the checks.

Rachakonda police registered 269 cases of drunk driving, of which 172 were registered before 12 in the midnight and 97 were registered after.