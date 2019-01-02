Home Cities Hyderabad

Pat on back for police as number of distress calls on New Year’s eve drops slightly

This time, there were EMT teams ready at six such hospitals. Across the State, more than 607 road accidents were attended to by GVK-EMRI teams.

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN what can be considered good news, the number of distress calls received by GVK-EMRI’s 108 call centre on New Year’s eve is exhibiting a declining trend. Last year, the centre received 4,233 calls during a 12-hour period, starting pm. This year the number stood at 4,087 calls. State head of the ambulance service, P Brahmandanda Rao, said that the fall could be explained by the police’s increased vigilance through drunken drives. Rao said that ambulance pilots had to attended to nearly 32 cases on Tuesday night. Every year, on New Year’s eve, authorities ensure that EMTs are placed in all major government hospitals so that an ambulance can turn around immediately after dropping a patient there.

This time, there were EMT teams ready at six such hospitals. Across the State, more than 607 road accidents were attended to by GVK-EMRI teams.Apart from these, around 60 cardiac and chest pain cases and 96 cases of breathing cases were reported between December 31 and January 1.

Increase in pregnancy related distress calls

GVK-EMRI 108 ambulances attend to around 400 to 450 pregnancy related cases on a regular day. However, this number is slightly higher on New Year’s eve. During the 12 hour period, the teams attended to nearly 471 cases.

Meanwhile, five minutes after 2019 ushered in (12.05 am), a baby boy and girl were born at Government Maternity Hospitals in Sultan Bazaar and Petlaburj respectively. Between 12 am to 3 am, six babies were born at the two hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp