Pat on back for police as number of distress calls on New Year’s eve drops slightly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN what can be considered good news, the number of distress calls received by GVK-EMRI’s 108 call centre on New Year’s eve is exhibiting a declining trend. Last year, the centre received 4,233 calls during a 12-hour period, starting pm. This year the number stood at 4,087 calls. State head of the ambulance service, P Brahmandanda Rao, said that the fall could be explained by the police’s increased vigilance through drunken drives. Rao said that ambulance pilots had to attended to nearly 32 cases on Tuesday night. Every year, on New Year’s eve, authorities ensure that EMTs are placed in all major government hospitals so that an ambulance can turn around immediately after dropping a patient there.

This time, there were EMT teams ready at six such hospitals. Across the State, more than 607 road accidents were attended to by GVK-EMRI teams.Apart from these, around 60 cardiac and chest pain cases and 96 cases of breathing cases were reported between December 31 and January 1.

Increase in pregnancy related distress calls

GVK-EMRI 108 ambulances attend to around 400 to 450 pregnancy related cases on a regular day. However, this number is slightly higher on New Year’s eve. During the 12 hour period, the teams attended to nearly 471 cases.

Meanwhile, five minutes after 2019 ushered in (12.05 am), a baby boy and girl were born at Government Maternity Hospitals in Sultan Bazaar and Petlaburj respectively. Between 12 am to 3 am, six babies were born at the two hospitals.