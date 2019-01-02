Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Phishy’ e-mail about WhatsApp scares people

Though it is not clear where the link would lead to if one clicked on the hyperlink text in the email, there are no doubts about its malicious nature.

WhatsApp

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many woke up this New Year to an alarming phishing attack in the form of an e-mail which announced that WhatsApp would stop working from 2019. The sender was named as WhatsApp Inc. However, the email-id from which the mail came from was from ‘info@displaymailbox.com’, a widely-abused spam domain.

The email read: “Whatsapp will stop working. With the start of 2019, we have decided to stop our instant messaging service to these devices. These devices do not comply with our operating norms and thus needs to be discarded.” It then asked to click on “OneClick check” to find out if one’s device would support the application.

Though it is not clear where the link would lead to if one clicked on the hyperlink text in the email, there are no doubts about its malicious nature. This has been determined due to the fact that this email-id has earlier been used to send spam emails to users. Experts recommend user to not click on the said link, and delete it.

Phishing New Year Whatsapp

