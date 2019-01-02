Home Cities Hyderabad

Road ahead to preserve history’s treasures

The 500-year-old ruins from Qutub Shahi era, is a major tourist attraction but has no dedicated parking spot.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters trying to climb through the stones which may cause damage to the walls of Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Sathya Keerthi

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE year 2018 has been a see-saw ride for city’s heritage sites. While the Nizam-era Mississippi Hangar collapsed, the crumbling Osmania General Hospital remained neglected and lack of funds for ASI monuments painted a sorry picture, completion of phase I restoration of Qutub Shahi Tombs and the implementation of Telangana Heritage law showed there was hope. There, however, are several areas that authorities need to focus on immediately. Express takes a look

Parking spot at Golconda

The 500-year-old ruins from Qutub Shahi era, is a major tourist attraction but has no dedicated parking spot. The hundreds who visit the fort have to park their vehicles by the side of the road. It is also important to note that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has promised a tourism policy concentrated on Golconda Fort.

Scaffold-free Charminar

After conservation works at Charminar started, scaffolds were erected along its four towers. The slow place was due to lime plaster that takes more time to complete. However, for tourists the scaffolding only steals away the beauty of the monument.

Implementing Heritage Act

It took the State more than a year after the Telangana Heritage Act was passed in the Assembly to finalise its implementation process. Proposed external experts are yet to be appointed and the immediate restoration of 27 heritage structures are yet to be done.

Bifurcate State Archives

The bifurcation of Telangana State Archives and Research Institute, one of world’s 10 largest archives, is in a limbo. As of now, the segregation of the collection between AP and TS have been completed. It will be handed over to AP after a formal bifurcation.

Amp up museum security

The daring theft at Nizam Museum by two youngsters laid bare the lack of security in city’s museums. Lack of security guards, non-functional cameras make it risky to house antiques such as Egyptian mummy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp