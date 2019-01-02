Road ahead to preserve history’s treasures

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE year 2018 has been a see-saw ride for city’s heritage sites. While the Nizam-era Mississippi Hangar collapsed, the crumbling Osmania General Hospital remained neglected and lack of funds for ASI monuments painted a sorry picture, completion of phase I restoration of Qutub Shahi Tombs and the implementation of Telangana Heritage law showed there was hope. There, however, are several areas that authorities need to focus on immediately. Express takes a look

Parking spot at Golconda

The 500-year-old ruins from Qutub Shahi era, is a major tourist attraction but has no dedicated parking spot. The hundreds who visit the fort have to park their vehicles by the side of the road. It is also important to note that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has promised a tourism policy concentrated on Golconda Fort.

Scaffold-free Charminar

After conservation works at Charminar started, scaffolds were erected along its four towers. The slow place was due to lime plaster that takes more time to complete. However, for tourists the scaffolding only steals away the beauty of the monument.

Implementing Heritage Act

It took the State more than a year after the Telangana Heritage Act was passed in the Assembly to finalise its implementation process. Proposed external experts are yet to be appointed and the immediate restoration of 27 heritage structures are yet to be done.

Bifurcate State Archives

The bifurcation of Telangana State Archives and Research Institute, one of world’s 10 largest archives, is in a limbo. As of now, the segregation of the collection between AP and TS have been completed. It will be handed over to AP after a formal bifurcation.

Amp up museum security

The daring theft at Nizam Museum by two youngsters laid bare the lack of security in city’s museums. Lack of security guards, non-functional cameras make it risky to house antiques such as Egyptian mummy.