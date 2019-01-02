Home Cities Hyderabad

Sand tunes

It was the Moroccan traveller Ibn Battuta who told the world about the magical musical instrument Ngoni of West Africa.

Published: 02nd January 2019

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was the Moroccan traveller Ibn Battuta who told the world about the magical musical instrument Ngoni of West Africa. Made from calabash or wood the instrument is said to have originated in 13th century. The melody matches much to the mix of sitar and faint violin. Perhaps because of the strings. Bassekou Kouyate of griot tradition, from Mali, travelled for the first time to India introducing this four-stringed instrument to Hyderabad and other parts of the country during their multi-city tour. Hosted by Wind Horse Records, he and his band Ngoni ba performed in the city recently.                

The five members in his team are from his family which includes his wife Amy Sacko, the lead singer of the team, who hails from Northwest Mali and is a fan of Bollywood movies especially of Amitabh Bachchan. Ask Bassekou as to who rules in the team; he grins and says, “Of course, me!” He strums the instrument, plays the tunes which have the elements of Rock and Blues. Assisting him on another Ngoni is Oumov Kouyate while Mamadou Kouyate is on Ngoni bass, Mahamadou Toukara on talking drums and Moctor Kouyate on calebasse drum. Such culmination of musical instruments brought a central point to the medley which had its origin in Voodoo music and basic tunes from Senegal. Shares Bassekou, “In 2012 the rigid religious groups came to the country and made the music forbidden.

They wanted to destroy everything which our forefathers built with much passion and effort. The government of Mali has given me a land of 1,000 Sqm to construct a music school to bring it all back to the country.” Other than building the music institute, he wants to collaborate with Hamza Rahimtullah, founder of Wind Horse Records, to bring electrical and traditional components of music together.
His new album is getting released this month which has a title which resonates with the name of the Indian city Delhi.

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress
@Sfreen

