Home Cities Hyderabad

Thadiparthy village sets its face against Pharma City

The latest stir against the project has been brewing at Thadiparthy village in Yacharam mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite Hyderabad Pharma City, the flagship industrial venture of the Telangana government, receiving Environment Clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, it is far from being a reality owing to the stiff opposition posed by land owners in villages where the project has been proposed. The latest stir against the project has been brewing at Thadiparthy village in Yacharam mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The State government had issued a public notification on November 14 for the acquisition of 415 acres of private land in Thadiparthy with a list of people owning the lands along with the survey numbers. Within the 60-day window for raising objections to the notification, scores of people from the village have challenged the move.

In the previous week, about 80 land owners from the village, representing almost half of the people whose lands are proposed to be acquired for the project, submitted a signed representation of their objections against the acquisition to the Rangareddy District Collector.

Venkat Yadav, a youngster from Tadiparthy village opposing the land acquisition, said, “Our livelihoods are dependent on the land we own through agriculture and dairy farming. If it is taken away how are we expected to survive? Our lives will be doomed if the government takes away our lands.”

Another youth B Vijay said, “The government is offering just `12.5 lakh per acre for private lands. Most of us own a little around one acre land. Taking into account the current market value of lands in our area — over `40 lakh per acre — we will be able to afford a small plot of few square yards in the outskirts with the compensation.”

However, will high financial compensation for land acquisition change the minds of people from Thadiparthy? Speaking to a few of villagers who submitted their objections to the Rangareddy District Collector, Express found out they were firm about not handing over reins of their land to the government for any amount of money.

Land acquisition notification

The State government had issued a public notification on November 14 for the acquisition of 415 acres of private land in Thadiparthy with a list of people owning the lands along with the survey numbers. Within the 60-day window for raising objections to the notification, scores of people from the village have challenged the move. In the previous week, about 80 land owners from the village submitted
a signed representation of their objections against the acquisition to the Rangareddy District Collector

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp