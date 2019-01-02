Thadiparthy village sets its face against Pharma City

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite Hyderabad Pharma City, the flagship industrial venture of the Telangana government, receiving Environment Clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, it is far from being a reality owing to the stiff opposition posed by land owners in villages where the project has been proposed. The latest stir against the project has been brewing at Thadiparthy village in Yacharam mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The State government had issued a public notification on November 14 for the acquisition of 415 acres of private land in Thadiparthy with a list of people owning the lands along with the survey numbers. Within the 60-day window for raising objections to the notification, scores of people from the village have challenged the move.

In the previous week, about 80 land owners from the village, representing almost half of the people whose lands are proposed to be acquired for the project, submitted a signed representation of their objections against the acquisition to the Rangareddy District Collector.

Venkat Yadav, a youngster from Tadiparthy village opposing the land acquisition, said, “Our livelihoods are dependent on the land we own through agriculture and dairy farming. If it is taken away how are we expected to survive? Our lives will be doomed if the government takes away our lands.”

Another youth B Vijay said, “The government is offering just `12.5 lakh per acre for private lands. Most of us own a little around one acre land. Taking into account the current market value of lands in our area — over `40 lakh per acre — we will be able to afford a small plot of few square yards in the outskirts with the compensation.”

However, will high financial compensation for land acquisition change the minds of people from Thadiparthy? Speaking to a few of villagers who submitted their objections to the Rangareddy District Collector, Express found out they were firm about not handing over reins of their land to the government for any amount of money.

