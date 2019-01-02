Week after Film Nagar’s fire mishap, 2 succumb

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the LPG cylinder blast at Basavataraka Nagar in Film Nagar that left four migrant workers battling for their lives, two of them have now succumbed to their injuries. Mohd Sajid (22) and Mohd Nisar (32), who had sustained nearly 99 per cent burn injuries, died on Monday morning.

Two others, Mohd Abdul (22) and Mohd Iliyas (24), are being treated at the Osmania General Hospital with nearly 77 percent burns.

Mohd Sajid and Mohd Nisar were both daily wage labourers at construction sites and sole breadwinners of their families. After post-mortem at the Gandhi Hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased.OGH Resident Medical Officer Dr. Rafi said that Abdul and Iliyas were still in critical condition.