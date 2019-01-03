Home Cities Hyderabad

200 students learnt cognitive skills here

The camp was to enable students gain cognitive skills that will help them develop sense of observation. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heartfulness Institute hosted a 11-day winter camp for 200 plus students and 22 teachers of 50 Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) to train the participants in its flagship programme Brighter Minds at the Kanha Shanti Vanam, Chegur. The camp was to enable students gain cognitive skills that will help them develop sense of observation. 

Brighter Minds Alpha programme is based on scientific research in the field of neuroscience and it relevance to education and student overall development. At the valedictory function held on Wednesday, B Shafiullah (I.F.S), Secretary, TMREIS gave away the course completion certificates to all the teachers and  the students.

Students developed various cognitive skills like observation, intuition, concentration, focus, relaxed state of mind, creativity and imagination, self-awareness and emotional stability and empathy. Students had value education classes conducted by teachers, tour of Kanha campus to learn about organic farming, water conservation, yoga, sports, games, corporate visit to Infosys campus, inspirational movies and videos along with Brighter Minds session on cognitive skills. Commenting on the camp, Ramakrishna Mallela, Program Director of Heartfulness Education and Brighter Minds said, “The programme empowers students to realise their true brain potential.”

