Auto rides to get safer with new QR codes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Auto rides will get safer from this year in the Rachakonda police limits as the traffic officials have now started ‘My auto is safe’ project and involves digitising the data of autos and making them available to the commuters through a QR code.

Autos will be registered across the area at Uppal, Kushaiguda, LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram to ensure that the details of the ride are readily available on the commuters fingertips. QR can also help people find their belongings easily. The data can be used in lodging complaint on safeautotaxi app or safegaadi.com.