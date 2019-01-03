Choosing write

Home Cities Hyderabad

Just in case you missed out reading the 10 interesting books in 2018, here’s our list.

By Express News Service

This book, which has found mention is the recommendations of nearly every book lover in 2018, tells the story of a socially awkward woman called Eleanor. She lives a life of isolation and human contact is rare. Her life, however, changes after she strikes a friendship with a colleague.
Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine 
– Gail Honeyman

Gidla’s book takes a hard look at the all-pervading footprint of caste in Indian society. Through very personal stories, the writer portrays how casteism is kept alive despite momentous reforms and education.
Ants among Elephants 
- Sujatha Gidla

The autobiographical memoir of the former first lady of the United States was one of the most well-received books of 2018. The book offers candid glimpses into her early life, her work and her time in the White House.
Becoming, – Michelle Obama

Deshpande has been one of the most assertive and feminist writers in India, and this book is about her journey. For a change, the writer does not create imaginary characters here, but talks about her own early life, love for reading, initiation into the writing world and negotiating her way to publishing houses.
Listen to Me 
- Shashi Deshpande

This book by American novelist Hanya Yanagihara traces the lives of four friends who move to New York in search of careers.  It is more about one of the characters, Jude, who tries to recover from the immense trauma he has seen in life. While many called the 720-page, heavyweight of a book traumatic, they have not fallen short of singing paeans to its profoundness either.
A Little Life, 
– Hanya Yanagihara

After Sapiens, Harari deals with a very pertinent question – with Big Data pervading all aspects of our lives, how do we retain our freedom of choice? He also talks about contemporary challenges like terrorism and threats to democracy, and provides a guide on what to watch out for in this ever-changing era of technological shifts..
Lessons for the 21st century, 
- Yuval Noah Harari

This book, which talks about the Japanese secret to a healthy and long life, tells us to get busy living. In a world in which self-love is becoming more and more important, this book tells the stories of people who have learned to pump in life into their years.
Ikigai, – Hector Garcia

Through interviews and stories, Hazarika holds a mirror to India’s northeast region. It’s the ultimate guide for someone who is looking to understand the social-economic, cultural and geographical fabric of northeast India.
Strangers No More, – Sanjoy Hazarika

Ostensibly the story of a black female goat, Murugan’s book metamorphoses into a commentary on the condition of women in India and society in general. A rare novel from a man, it examines the dreams and struggles of not just women but the citizens of the country as well. 
Poonachi, 
-  Perumal Murugan

This piece of historical fiction portrays the lives of four generations of a Korean family in Japan. Set against the backdrop of Japanese colonisation in Korea, the book, through the trials and tribulations of one family, looks at the lives of thousands of post-war Korean migrants in Japan.
Pachinko, – Min Jin Lee

