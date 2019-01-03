Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Dodge the potholes’, a real-time game for residents to play

More rubble than roads in Sathya Reddy Nagar, say residents | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Last January we used to have roads. All we now have is rubble... the remains of those roads,” joked Narayana, standing outside his residence in Sathya Reddy Nagar of Malkajgiri.With un-levelled, uneven roads and manholes every two steps, residents complain that the ongoing pipeline works are the third set of works in the past two years.

Such is the condition of the roads, it is possible for only two-wheelers to enter from one side and autos from the other side up to a distance. “Its like a game in real life, trying to dodge potholes and falling into the drainage water. It is lot more risky if you are riding with children or with a pillion rider. Keeping safety of children in mind, we use the adjacent road to pick-up and drop them,” said another resident Praveen, adding that “in case of emergencies, there is no way to carry someone to the hospital and no ambulance cane reach the place in time”.

The road which leads to the Lalaguda railway station, has been broken down forcing people to park their vehicles at a farther distance. There is also an overflowing drainage puddle in the middle adding to the problem.

“Despite the recent drainage construction, this pothole has had a leaking problem. Motorists have a hard time trying to cross this stretch,” said Madhav Rao, who had taken to Twitter to complain about the problem.

Even as one tries to enter the road, one cannot help but notice the number of potholes and damages in the street.Speaking to Express, Malkajgiri Executive Engineer (EE) Anil Kumar said, “The drainage work in the area has been completed and road construction will be resumed shortly. We hope to complete the works by February.”  When questioned about the delay, he replied saying there had been problems between the residents and the contractors which was hampering the work.

