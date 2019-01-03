Fire breaks out on University of Hyderabad campus

By Express News Service

Injured python being shifted by

a student at UoH on Tuesday | Express

HYDERABAD: A fire burned down a large portion of vegetation and along with it a few mammals, in the University of Hyderabad ’s south campus on Tuesday. When over 30 security personnel and 10 students failed to put out the fire, Madhapur fire station was alerted. The fire was doused but not before it burned down 10 acres of vegetation leaving behind charred bodies of snakes and even a spotted deer. A badly burnt python was also found from the site, which is now in critical condition.

UoH’s green spaces have a history of fires, latest being in May last year. They are started by careless outsiders or even students who leave behind improperly doused bonfires. When contacted, UoH Prof Vinod Pavarala said that the university is looking to the forest department, to suggest measures to avert future mishaps.