High-tension haywire

In more than one way, the high-tension wires at Rahmath Nagar have been cause for concern for the residents here.

Electric pole inside the compound wall of a house at Rahmath Nagar in Hyderabad | vinay madapu

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In more than one way, the high-tension wires at Rahmath Nagar have been cause for concern for the residents here. Incidentally, apart from living in the continued fear of electrocution, residents here say they are even unable to find buyers or tenants for their houses due to the overhead wires.
Ahead of Sankranti festival, there is even more reason for them to worry. With the kids wanting to fly kites during the festival, parents are worried about the chances of them getting electrocuted.

These high tension wires were a hot topic of discussion, even during the recently-concluded State Assembly elections. The plans to shift the electrical wires have been an electoral promise for years now. While public representatives have told the residents here that funds have been approved for shifting of these electrical wires, local electricity department officials claim ignorance of such plans or funds.

“We are unable to construct homes here. Regular voltage fluctuations are damaging our electrical appliances. Tenants are not willing to come and people here are unable to sell their houses,” said a resident here.

When contacted, G Srinivas Reddy, Divisional Engineer for Banjara Hills, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited(TSSPDCL), stated that they were unaware of funds being approved to shifting the high tension wires. According to him, consumers will have to pay charges to shift wires, apart from government funds sanctioned for the project.

Malavathi Devi, a resident of Rahmath Nagar, said, “ The children do not listen to anyone even if we tell them about threat of electrocution. Three years ago, the MLA had promised to shift the wires.” Even after being elected again there is no sign of relief for us, she added.

