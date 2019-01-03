Home Cities Hyderabad

It’s 2019, one too many issues yet to be resolved

The residents of these areas have made several representations and the TSRTC too conducted trial runs on this route.

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Development, highways, transportation, rail and road connectivity... Hey, hey, hold on! What development? Where is the connectivity? These are the questions being asked by the residents of as many as ten colonies of Boduppal.And quite rightly so! Because the residents of these colonies, right here in the heart of State capital, have been suffering due to lack of public transport facilities, not for one month or one year, but for the past five years.   

The residents of these areas have made several representations and the TSRTC too conducted trial runs on this route.So what is stopping the State transport body from plying buses to these areas? A narrow stretch that connects these localities with the main road and nearby bus terminals.

“After the residents of these areas demanded bus connectivity, we had operated buses on a trial basis between Boduppal and Anjaneya Colony a few years ago. But as the roads were not wide enough, we had to cancel the operations,” one TSRTC official informed Express.

The local commuters, most of whom are either office-goers or schoolchildren, though have suggested a solution, albeit a temporary one, to tackle the problem. 

The associations of these colonies are requesting the TSRTC to run mini buses on these routes.
“Even if TSRTC starts mini bus services during the peak hours, say in the mornings and evenings, till the Uppal Bus stand or the Metro station, it’d make it a lot easier for us during our daily commuting,” said one local resident.

More than 1,500 families live in the colonies like Anjaneya Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Swaroop Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and a few other areas, all these are connected to the main Boduppal area through Anjaneya Nagar.

Fleecing commuters

Taking advantage of the situation, the auto rickshaw operators are fleecing the residents of these areas. “We are at their mercy now. The auto drivers charge anywhere between `50 to `60 for a 1.5km one-way trip,” said Prashanth Mamidala, a resident of Anjaneya Nagar.

“Forget buses, we don’t even have share-auto services in our area. Either we have to walk up to the ‘chaurasta’, from where we can hire a auto, or take a car/bike up to the Metro,” Shiva Sharma, a resident of Brindavan Colony, said.

Some residents say that there is an alternate route to the road with the narrow stretch, which connects Anjaneya Nagar to four or five colonies starting from the main road to Ambedkar statue and NTR Statue.
“Water tankers, lorries and school buses all come through the other way as they all are facing the same problem. If TSRTC also checks the alternate route, then it would be a lot easier for all of us,” Shanthi Sree, one of the working parents in the area, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp